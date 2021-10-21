STATE COLLEGE – Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford practiced on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after an undisclosed injury caused him to miss two-and-a-half quarters of the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 9 contest at Iowa.
Last week, the redshirt senior wasn’t visible during the 20-minute practice period open to reporters. The Nittany Lions were idle last Saturday.
Penn State coach James Franklin on Wednesday said reps between his three quarterbacks – Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux – were split by thirds during the day’s practice, but he stopped short of saying whether or not Clifford will start this week’s homecoming game against Illinois.
“I don’t know at this stage,” Franklin said. “We’ll see where he’s at by Saturday. Hopefully, obviously, we’ll have an idea before that, but it was good to see him be able to get some reps today at practice.”
During Wednesday’s portion of practice that was open to reporters, Clifford participated in throwing drills and threw passes to receivers. Roberson and Veilleux were part of the rotation, as well. Franklin said Wednesday wasn’t the first day Clifford threw at practice following his injury.
Roberson entered in relief of Clifford following the latter’s injury at Iowa. Roberson, a redshirt sophomore, finished the game 7 of 21 passing for 34 yards with two interceptions in a 23-20 Nittany Lions’ loss.
On Tuesday, Franklin said Roberson and Veilleux were splitting first-team reps during practices as Clifford worked to rehab his undisclosed injury. Veilleux, a freshman, has yet to appear in a game for the Nittany Lions.
Clifford this season is 118-for-178 passing for 1,482 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also added 173 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His 172 yards rushing rank third on the team.
No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hosts Illinois (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at noon on Saturday. The game – which is the Nittany Lions’ first following their loss to Iowa – will be televised on ABC.