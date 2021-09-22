STATE COLLEGE – Six Big Ten teams stand among the ranks of the unbeaten in the college football world.
No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 19 Michigan, No. 20 Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers remain as the conference’s teams with matching 3-0 records as the 2021 season enters Week 4.
After beginning the year unranked following a 2-5 season in 2020, Michigan State surged into the AP Top 25 on Sunday following a resounding 38-17 road win against then-No. 24 Miami. Including its most recent win against Miami, the Spartans this season have recorded wins against Northwestern (38-21) and Youngstown State (42-14).
Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland have either eclipsed or matched their win totals from the 2020 season.
Rutgers is in year two of a rebuild under former and current head coach Greg Schiano. The Bucknell alumnus guided the Scarlet Knights to 68 wins from 2001 to 2011, and he’s already making a positive impact on his old program.
The Scarlet Knights in three games – Temple, Syracuse, Delaware – have outscored their opponents 123-34, their most recent win coming against the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rutgers this week will put its win streak to the test against fellow unbeaten Michigan.
Maryland needed a last-second field goal last Friday to move past Illinois, 20-17. The Terrapins, also in a rebuild under third-year coach Mike Locksley, have also beaten West Virginia (30-24) and Howard (62-0).
Ferocious freshman
Ohio State is well-known for producing a surplus of talented running backs.
Buckeyes freshman TreVeyon Henderson this week made his push to be recognized as the latest.
Henderson ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in No. 10 Ohio State’s (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) win against Tulsa on Saturday.
“Since he’s come here he’s worked very hard,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said to reporters after the game. “He’s been very mature. He does not act like a freshman and takes his job very seriously. I thought he ran hard (Saturday). I thought our offensive line really established the line of scrimmage, and we were able to control the game at times.”
Henderson entered Saturday’s game with 69 yards rushing one touchdown on 14 carries. Last weekend’s contest marked his first start.
Henderson’s 277-yard outing established a new single-season record for yards rushing by a freshman, eclipsing former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin’s 239-yard effort in 1972.
The freshman averaged 11.5 yards per carry with a long of 54 yards.
He scored on runs of 5, 48, and 52 yards.
Ohio State as a team rushed for 323 yards in its first game since its loss to Oregon in Week 2.
Hot Hawkeyes
Iowa’s victory against Kent State extended the Hawkeyes’ win streak to nine games, which ranks fourth nationally behind Alabama (17), Oklahoma (11) and Texas A&M (11).
Iowa this season boasts wins against then-No. 17 Indiana and then-No. 9 Iowa State.
In their last eight games, the Hawkeyes have outscored opponents, 305-113. This week’s win also gave the Hawks 300 at Kinnick Stadium.
While Iowa’s offense has found its stride during its current win streak, its defense has complemented the unit well. According to the Big Ten, Iowa’s defense has yet to yield more than 24 points in 25 consecutive contests.
“Week to week we’re trying to win the games in front of us, and we got that done,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said to reporters this weekend. “I thought there were some good efforts… We’re just going to keep pushing forward.”