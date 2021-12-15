STATE COLLEGE — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second in Heisman Trophy voting after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to win the prestigious award.
Young garnered 2,311 points and received 684 first-place votes. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett placed third.
Hutchinson, the lone defensive player invited to the ceremony, tallied 954 total points behind 78 first-place votes. He received 273 second- and 174 third-place votes.
“I hoped to be here; I definitely didn’t expect to be here,” Hutchinson said last week when speaking with reporter. “It was something on my list of goals, and I’m super glad to have accomplished it.”
Hutchinson’s second-place finish marked just the third time in the history of the Heisman Trophy that a defensive player finished as runner-up.
The Big Ten Championship Game Grange-Griffin MVP also garnered accolades this season as the Big Ten Defensive Player of Year.
He posted a Michigan single-season record 14 sacks this year and has tallied 54 total tackles to go with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
Fellow Big Ten players C.J. Stroud (quarterback, Ohio State) and Kenneth Walker III (running back, Michigan State) finished fourth and six, respectively, in Heisman Trophy voting.
Hutchinson and No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal.
Ewers departs Ohio State
Former top-ranked Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers’ stay in Columbus, Ohio, didn’t last long.
Ewers on Sunday took to social media to share he will play for Texas next season.
“Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait #HookEm,” Ewers tweeted on Sunday.
Ewers was originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class but he graduated from high school early and enrolled at Ohio State in August after reclassifying.
He only played two downs for the Buckeyes this season, and both came in Ohio State’s 56-7 rout of Michigan State in late November.
Ewers passed for 6,445 yards and tossed 73 touchdowns against eight interceptions during his prep career at Carroll High in Southlake, Texas.
Ewers chose Texas as his transfer destination over Texas Tech.
Big Three
No. 3 Purdue, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 15 Ohio State represent the Big Ten in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.
Purdue rose to No. 1 nationally last week, but its position atop college basketball was short-lived as the Boilermakers dropped a 70-68 contest at Rutgers last Thursday for their first loss of the season. Purdue rallied on Sunday to grab an 82-72 overtime win against North Carolina State.
Michigan State rose seven spots after earning wins last week against Minnesota (75-67) and Penn State (80-64).
Ohio State, meanwhile, climbed six spots following wins against Towson (85-74) and then-No. 22 Wisconsin (73-55). The Buckeyes carry a four-game win streak into this week’s slate of contests.