STATE COLLEGE – It took Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh six tries, but the Michigan football program earned its first win against Ohio State since the 2011 season.
Michigan defeated Ohio State, 42-27, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium to spoil the Buckeyes’ shot at College Football Playoff and earn a spot in this weekend’s Big Ten championship game.
Michigan will play Iowa on Saturday for the Big Ten crown and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal round.
“It feels like the best one,” Harbaugh told a reporter when asked how the win stacks up against others during his tenure at his alma mater. ”Get ready for next week’s (game). Maybe next week’s will be the best, but that’s why it feels like the beginning.”
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins ran for 169 yards and five touchdowns against the Buckeyes’ defense. He averaged 6 yards per carry. His five touchdowns tied a single-game record set by Ron Johnson during the 1968 season.
Ohio State yielded a season-high 42 points to Michigan’s offense. The Buckeyes allowed 297 yards rushing to Michigan running backs.
Michigan defense end Aidan Hutchinson posted three sacks to give him 13 this year, which is a single-season Michigan record.
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson finished with 74 yards rushing and one touchdown on 17 carries, and the Buckeyes ended with just 64 yards rushing, including sacks.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was 34-for-49 passing for 394 yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes produced a pair of 100-yard receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba (127 yards) and Garrett Wilson (119 yards, one touchdown).
“You work (for) this game 365 days out of the year and you come up short and it’s a failure, and it hurts – it hurts a lot,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters after the loss. “I think we didn’t run the ball very well on offense, and hurt ourselves with some penalties. And then we didn’t stop the run on the other side of the ball.”
This year marks the first time since the 2016 season that Ohio State will not play in the Big Ten championship game.
Iowa headed to Indy
Entering the weekend, the Hawkeyes needed to defeat Nebraska and have Wisconsin lose to Minnesota to earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game as the West’s representative. Wisconsin, meanwhile, only needed to beat the Gophers to secure a trip to the conference championship.
Both scenarios worked in Iowa’s favor.
Iowa defeated Nebraska, 28-21, on Friday, and Minnesota earned a 23-13 upset against Wisconsin in the final week of the regular season.
Iowa will play in its first Big Ten championship game since 2015.
After beginning the season with six-consecutive wins, Iowa lost its following two games, including one to Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes have since won four straight.
“It seems like every time we go to a bowl game or a game like this, we’re underdogs – we’re used to that,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. “One thing I tell our team every August is every season is going to bring its set of challenges. It’s going to have opportunities, but also its challenges.”
Nebraska drops another close one
Iowa’s seven-point win against Nebraska last week sent the Cornhuskers into the history books.
Nebraska this season became the only team in NCAA history to drop nine games by single-digit margins in a season in the history of the sport.
The Cornhuskers’ schedule included games against then-ranked opponents in No. 3 Oklahoma (23-16), No. 20 Michigan State (23-20 OT), No. 9 Michigan (32-29), No. 6 Ohio State (26-17), No. 19 Wisconsin (35-28). Iowa was ranked No. 17 at the time of its win last week.
“I’m really encouraged about how we play every week and all the young players who are playing well and a lot of those things,” Frost told reporters after the game. “We’re a lot better team than we have been, and in a lot of ways, we made progress. There are some other ways where we have a ways to go. The young core of this team is good enough to win.”