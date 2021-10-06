STATE COLLEGE – Iowa’s defense forced seven turnovers on Friday night as the Hawkeyes rolled to a decisive 51-14 road win at Maryland.
Six Iowa players recorded interceptions off Terrapins’ quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, and another recovered a fumble in the Hawkeyes’ fifth win of the season.
“It was a phenomenal effort by our (defense) and the offense did a great job taking those and cashing them in for points,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on Friday night. “There were a lot of really good growth moments tonight.”
Iowa’s defense upped its interception total this year to 12, which paces all Big Ten teams and all FBS teams nationally.
Iowa used a 31-point second quarter in which quarterback Spencer Petras ran for two touchdowns and threw an 8-yard touchdown to wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Petras was 21-of-29 passing for 259 yards with three interceptions.
Defensively, Dane Belton, Riley Moss, Terry Roberts, Kaevon Merriweather, Jack Koerner and Quinn Schulte all tallied interceptions against the Terrapins.
“The second quarter was crazy,” Ferentz said. “In my wildest dreams, I didn’t expect this tonight. Their guy (Tagovailoa) comes in with 10 touchdowns and one interception. Our defense did a great job. We were getting pressure up front, they were making him uncomfortable and the guys were ball-hawking in the secondary.”
Michigan makes moves
The Wolverines in the seventh year under Jim Harbaugh are off to one of their hottest starts. Michigan defeated Wisconsin, 38-17, on Saturday to earn its first win in Madison since the 2001 season.
The Wolverines jumped to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, and their 5-0 record to begin the year marks a first since the 2016 season.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo accumulated seven tackles – including four solo stops – to go with two-and-a-half sacks to claim Big Ten co-defensive player of the week honors. Ojabo also forced a fumble.
The Wolverines passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 112 yards and one score.
Michigan won the time-of-possession battle, 34:26 to 25:11.
“We really believe in our quarterbacks,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We believe in our receivers and our tight ends. We believe we can throw the ball well; we believe we can run it, so we’re going to do both. Two ways to travel.”
Five Big Ten teams appeared on the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday: No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State.
Four conference teams remain undefeated with 5-0 records in Iowa, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State.