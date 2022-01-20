CONNEAUT LAKE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will not erect a guard rail to protect a community garden near the intersection of Route 285 and Water Street.
Borough officials had contacted PennDOT about the issue because so many vehicles were damaging the garden.
Dick Holabaugh, president of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, reported at a recent meeting that PennDOT said if a vehicle hits a guard rail it is more dangerous than hitting the garden.
Council also discussed an issue of possible illegal activity at Fireman’s Beach at night.
Holabaugh advised anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911. If anyone is reluctant to so, Holabaugh said to call him and he would contact 911 to have police investigate.
CONNEAUT LAKE — The borough property committee is still working on a request from Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society regarding purchase of the borough’s maintenance building for a maritime museum.
Penny Monahan, chairman of the committee, told council at its recent meeting that there are a lot of questions still to be answered and she will be in touch with historical society officials.
• • •
CONNEAUT LAKE — Enforcement of a borough ordinance requiring landlords to give the borough a list of all tenants in their dwellings was discussed at a recent council meeting.
A portion of the ordinance fining landlords who failing to comply was eliminated from the ordinance by a 4-3 vote.
Council members Monahan, Jim Ross and Bill Eldridge opposed eliminating the penalty. Council members Holabaugh, Mario DeBlasio, Ryan Lang and John Chuey voted yes.
During the discussion, it was explained that the purpose of the ordinance was two-fold: to have names for the per capita tax and to know how many people are in the building in case of an emergency.
Monahan pointed out that it wasn’t fair for some people to pay per capita tax and not everyone.
The per capita list shows 200 people over the age of 18 in the borough. The population is about 600. Voter registration totals show 416 people registered to vote in the borough.
Per capita tax is $5 for the borough, $5 for the county and $10 for the school district.
• • •
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Perrine family raised $5,800 for Hospice of Crawford County during its recent 5K race in memory of Walker Perrine. One hundred and 15 people participated.
This made a total of $25,200 raised in the eight years the family has conducted the race.