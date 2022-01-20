Meadville Tribune
FAIRVIEW — Dan Pastore, an Erie County businessman and attorney, has announced he is running for Congress.
Pastore is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the seat currently occupied by Rep. Mike Kelly, which is currently Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
Pastore pledged to focus on solutions to improve the lives of the residents of the district instead of engaging in partisan battles.
“I’m running for Congress because western Pennsylvania deserves a representative focused on the solutions that will make a difference for people right here,” Pastore said in his announcement Wednesday. “We’re facing inflation, skyrocketing health care costs — especially with prescription drugs, and the cost of going to college or a trade school continues to go through the roof. Yet, Rep. Mike Kelly engages in petty partisan fights, and nothing gets accomplished.”
Pastore’s passion for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, led him to start the online retailer of sports fishing tackle FishUSA in 2000. Pastore chairs the company which now employs more than 60 people at its pro shop, office and warehouse in Fairview, selling to customers around the world. FishUSA was not Pastore’s first foray into business. He co-founded Erie.Net in 1994, the first public internet service provider in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“As a business owner, I know what it means to meet a payroll and I know how Congress can impact businesses and the people who work for them,” Pastore said. “One thing I learned in running FishUSA is the company cannot succeed unless people come together and compromise to solve problems. The same is true in Washington.”
“If we are going to create jobs for the region, we need a representative who will work across party lines for solutions to the problems our nation faces,” Pastore said. “I am not running for Congress to represent any political party. I am running because we need someone who will work to get things done.”
Pastore has been active in the community, working with area charities and organizations. He is also active in numerous sportsmen’s groups, including Trout Unlimited, the PA Steelhead Association, and the SONS of Lake Erie.
Pastore lives in Fairview, Erie County, with his wife, Melissa. They are the parents of three adult children.