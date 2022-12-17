Today, we will take a look at Hebrews 10:35-36, “So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.”
As we begin to examine our text, it’s important to note that theologians suggest that the fundamental message of the book of Hebrews is summarized in those two verses.
Everything else said in this letter is meant to strengthen a Christian’s confidence that Jesus Christ is, in fact, the ultimate means of our salvation.
One writer said that, “The tough thing to remember is that this life is a test, and we have to pass it. We have to do God’s will and then not abandon it immediately if something else looks temporarily more fun. Patience is part of the package.”
So here’s your Word right around here: “Don’t give up on a future blessing to satisfy your flesh.”
These verses, encourage us to continue in the will of God because the fact of the matter is the early church (much like us today), had been persecuted, ridiculed and publicly humiliated. However, the writer is reminding us to continue on, not throwing away the confidence we have in Christ; because this carries with it a great and glorious compensation of reward (Hebrews 10:35).
Persecution comes because of the Word (Matthew 13:21, Mark 4:17, Luke 8:13). If we are walking according to His will for our lives, we can be assured that we will probably be persecuted for it.
It may feel like punishment but really it’s preparation.
Paul experienced this everywhere he went.
Satan tried his best to snuff out the gospel message from being preached, so he stirred up trouble and persecution everywhere Paul went.
But the reward Paul received because he didn’t lose confidence in who Christ called him to be was millions of believers coming to know Christ throughout the centuries because of his perseverance with the message he was sent to preach (Romans 1:1).
Your reward is that God is about to multiply your influence.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.