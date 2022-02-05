SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Iroquois 65-30 on Friday night.
The Panthers made their presence known from the start after going out to a 15-0 lead to open the game. In the beginning of the game, the Panthers used a full-court press, which caused the Braves to turn the ball over and in turn gave the Panthers fast-break opportunities. The Braves scored their first two points at the 2:20 mark. The Panthers led 19-4 after the first quarter.
“We decided we wanted to put some pressure on them and make them hesitate a little bit and rush a little bit at the same time and turn them over, so I think our full-court pressure did give them some trouble and we got some turnovers early on,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “When you do that, sometimes that demoralizes a team a little bit. Not saying that happened to them, but when you get up big, that kinda loosens your guys up too a little bit, so when we start fast, that helps both us on the offensive and defensive end.”
After their fast start in the first quarter, the Panthers didn’t let up. The Panthers outscored the braves 17-7 in the second quarter to go up 36-11 at halftime.
After the Panthers slightly outscored the Braves 12-11 after the third quarter, the Panthers once again showed their presence after outscoring the Braves 17-8 in the final eight minutes.
“I was really happy with the balance of our team,” Greco said. “Our bench came in and gave us some good, quality minutes and like I said, I was really happy with the overall effort tonight and the intensity.”
Four Panthers ended the night in double figures. Henry Shaffer led the effort with 16 points. Brady Greco scored 13 points and connected on the Panthers’ only three-pointer of the night. Jaden Wilkins and Isaac Johnson contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“When you have a balanced team, whether it be scoring, rebounding, everything that we ask them to do, they’re a tougher team to defend and I think that we kind of showed that tonight,” Greco said. “We had nice games from a lot of different players.”
With the win, the Panthers remain atop Region 2 with a 8-1 record in the region and a 13-4 record overall.
The Panthers will next host Union City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Union City is fourth in Region 2 with a 6-3 record against region opponents. The Panthers won the first meet up 51-50 on Jan. 14.
“We gotta be ready to play against Union City because they’re gonna be gunning for us and there’s still a lot of basketball left here in the second half of the season,” Greco said.