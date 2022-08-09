PITTSBURGH — The preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Pitt football is ranked No. 16 in the country ahead of the 2022 season.
It is the Panthers’ highest preseason ranking in the Coaches Poll since 2010, when they were ranked No. 15 to begin the season.
While some may be excited about the ranking, coach Pat Narduzzi seems unlikely to be one of them.
“Yeah, not worried about it. Don’t care,” Narduzzi said last week after being asked about the possibility Pitt would be in the Top 25 ahead of the season. “I want to know where we are ranked at the end of the day and how many wins we have in the win column.
“Those preseason rankings mean absolutely nothing,” Narduzzi said. “Pull out your rankings from the beginning of the year and see what it looked like – does anybody ever do that and see how wrong they were? We could be in the Top 10 and not be in the Top 10.”
Pitt returns 15 starters from last year’s 11-3 effort that resulted in the Panthers winning their first ACC Championship.
The ACC preseason media poll was released late last month, and Pitt was picked to finish second in the Coastal Division behind Miami.
In addition to Pitt, four other ACC teams were ranked in the Coaches Poll: No. 4 Clemson, No. 13 North Carolina State, No. 17 Miami, and No. 19 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons won the Atlantic Division last year before losing to Pitt in the conference championship.
Local rivals West Virginia and Penn State were unranked.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released on Aug. 15.
Pitt begins its season on Thursday, Sept. 1 when the Panthers host West Virginia in the first “Backyard Brawl” since 2011. The game will be televised on ESPN.
