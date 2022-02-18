SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team cleared one item off their checklist by winning the Region 2 regular season title on Friday night.
However, it didn't come easy as the Panthers held off a rally from Region 2/Crawford County rival Cochranton, who came into the game riding a seven-game winning streak. The Panthers ultimately won 47-43 to end the Cardinals' streak and clinch the region title.
"It feels great," said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. "These kids have put in a lot of time. There were times I don't know if they necessarily believed that we could do it. I know our coaching staff believed in them. We talked about that being one of our goals at the beginning of the season and I'm sure there were some teams around here that would've laughed in our faces when we said that. They've bought into what we've been preaching."
The game between the region rivals went back-and-forth until the very end. Following a 19-point outburst in the second quarter, the Panthers were up 27-17 in the third quarter, but the Cardinals made things more competitive. Dawson Carroll connected on a three-pointer off an inbounds pass to game it a seven-point game. Following another two points from Wyatt Barzak, Chase Miller earned a steal and lay-in to make it 27-24. Miller then scored another two points to put it at a one-point game.
However, the Panthers responded with shots from Jaden Wilkins and Zach Yoder to make it 31-26 heading into the final quarter.
"We just don't give them easy baskets," said Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield. "We limited their ability to score easy layups, made them work for it. We rebounded the basketball better and we just pushed the ball in transition more."
In the fourth quarter, Miller made a reverse lay-in and was fouled in the process. Miller completed the three-point play to pull the Cardinals within two.
However, that was as close as the Cardinals got the rest of the way as the Panthers earned two timely shots from Zach Balog. Balog scored on a put back following a miss from Wilkins to to make it 40-36. Balog then made a three-pointer to extend the Panthers' lead to seven.
"We tell them we have confidence in them taking those shots," Greco said. "Sometimes they don't always and sometimes they think about it and that leads them to a miss, but they didn't think and they hit that shot."
Wilkins led the Panthers with 17 points. Brady Greco and Henry Shaffer added nine and seven points, respectively. Yoder and Balog both contributed five points.
The Cardinals were without leading scorer Jaiben Walker. With Walker out, Miller stepped up in his place to lead all scorers with 21 points. Barzak also contributed with 10 points while Landon Homa added seven points. Miller, Barzak and Homa accounted for all but five of the Cardinals' overall points.
"Chase has been great all year for us," Canfield said. "He can do everything. In my opinion, he's one of the best players in the league. I don't know of anyone else thinks that. Maybe I'm a little bit biased, but I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves actually for everything that he does."
With Friday's game completed, both teams have now ended their regular season schedules. The Panthers end their regular season campaign with a 12-2 record in Region 2 and a 17-5 record overall. The Cardinals finished out the regular season with a 9-5 record in region play and an 11-11 record overall.
While the Panthers know they're moving on to the playoffs, there's more uncertainty when comes to the Cardinals. The playoff seedings won't be until Sunday, but Canfield is optimistic his team can get in.
"In my opinion, I'm not taking anything away from Saegertown, I think we should've won that game but overall, it's ok," Canfield said. "Hopefully, we get into playoffs and hopefully we can fix that stuff for the first round."
Saegertown (47)
Wilkins 8 1-3 17, Greco 3 0-0 9, Shaffer 2 3-4 7, Yoder 1 0-0 5, Balog 1 0-0 5, Jones 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-3 2.
Totals 16 6-10 47.
Cochranton (43)
Miller 9 3-5 21, Barzak 3 4-7 10, Homa 2 0-0 7, Carroll 0 0-0 3, Domhoff 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 7-12 43.
Saegertown 6 19 6 16 — 47
Cochranton 12 3 11 17— 43
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco, Yoder Balog; Cochranton — Homa, Carroll.
Records: Saegertown 17-5, 12-2 Region 2; Cochranton 11-11, 9-5 Region 2.