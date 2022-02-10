UNION CITY — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Region 2 foe Union City 35-24 on Thursday night.
Lindsey Greco led the Panthers with 10 points. Greco was the only Panthers' player to score more than five points.
Jessica Messenger scored a game-high 15 points for the Bears. Messenger scored nine points from the three-point line. Cathryn Reynolds and Michayla Magee each scored seven points. Reynolds and Magee each a recorded a three-pointer as well.
Saegertown will next go on the road against region opponent Cambridge Springs on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (24)
Greco 2 0-0 10, Amory 1 3-8 5, Paris 1 1-2 3, Braymer 1 0-0 2, Triola 1 0-0 2, Gregor 0 2-4 2.
Totals 6 6-14 24.
Union City (35)
J. Messenger 2 2-2 15, Reynolds 1 2-2 7, Magee 2 0-0 7, Tingley 0 2-4 2, S. Messenger 1 0-0 2, Higley 0 2-2 2.
Totals 6 8-10 35.
Saegertown 6 4 6 8 — 24
Union City 10 8 7 10 — 35
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2; Union City — J. Messenger 3, Reynolds, M. Magee.
Records: Saegertown 8-11, 6-5 Region 2; Union City 9-10, 5-6 Region 2.