Saegertown had its hands full against Cambridge Springs on Thursday, though the score may not reflect it.
The Panthers (No. 3 seed) swept the Blue Devils (No. 6 seed) 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-13) in the District 10 quarterfinals on Thursday.
The team’s were neck and neck throughout the first set. Saegertown senior Jaden Wilkins and Cambridge senior Jackson Mumford took turns slamming the ball into the gym floor of Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Neither team had control of the match until back-to-back kills by Wilkins broke a 19-19 tie and gave the Panthers a 21-19 lead. Saegertown closed the set on a 6-2 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
“Overall we played extremely well. I’m happy with everything all the way around,” Cambridge Springs head coach Kyle Marzka said. “We were firing on all cylinders and we looked good.”
After squeezing out a first set win, Saegertown went on a roll in the second set. The Panthers opened with a 16-7 lead, but struggled to put the set away. Cambridge mounted a rally, but it ultimately fell short with service errors piling up.
“I think because we’re a younger team, we’re only losing one senior this year and then the year with COVID and everything, this is their first taste of playing on this stage,” Marzka said. “Then we had that heartbreaking first set loss, but they came back fighting in the second. They got a big lead on us, but we fought back.”
The third set was all Saegertown. The Panthers controlled the flow of the action and won 25-13.
“Offensively we played pretty well. Defensively we played poorly, I thought. Serve-receiving we didn’t do too bad, but we got the win and that’s what’s important. We get to play again, so that’s good,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “I thought we started a little slow emotionally, too. In the second and third we got our emotions into a bit more and played pretty well.”
Leading Saegertown’s offense was Wilkins, a Hood College recruit, with 11 kills and five digs. Fellow senior Conrad Williams tallied 10 kills and seven digs while setter Brady Greco dished 25 assists.
Johnson thought the team’s defensive effort was lackluster and will need to improve for Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with Cochranton.
“If we’re gonna beat Cochranton we have to play better defense than that, that’s all there is to it. We just didn’t get to many balls defensively tonight,” Johnson said. “Pretty much if we didn’t block them we weren’t getting it. Cochranton runs a slick offense and if we don’t get some touches it will be a long night for us. I’ve seen us play good defense, so we’ll see which team shows up for us.”
For Cambridge, the team ended the season 4-8 overall. First year head coach Marzka was happy with the team’s effort in his first year at the helm.
“I’m pleased with this year. As a first year coach I wasn’t sure what to expect but we played well and we improved,” Marzka said. “We’ve got a lot of players returning and now they know my coaching style and I know them so I’m excited for next year.”
Mumford led the team with 12 kills and had three blocks. Josh Reisenauer had eight kills and two digs while Parker Schmidt racked up 28 assists, six kills and three digs.
