When I was a kid in the early 1960s, there was no fence around Conneaut Lake Park, so everybody simply drove in for free.
Because my parents often couldn’t afford a ticket to the rides, we learned to enjoy the park in other ways. Mesmerized by the twinkling lights on the Ferris wheel, I’d sit on a bench with my family, happily swinging my legs to the carnival music of the merry-go-round as excited screams cut the air near the Blue Streak roller coaster. On occasion, Mother would purchase cotton candy, which we all shared as we “people watched.” That experience taught me many life lessons about other people, judgement, and possibilities.
At a young age, I was very aware of the difference between rich and poor. Visitors came, wearing expensive jewelry and the latest store-bought fashions, while I was dressed in homemade clothes and hand-me-downs. Both of my parents were very hard-working people, but they struggled to make ends meet.
Born in an all-white, Christian community, the first time I encountered brown or Black people was at Conneaut Lake Park. President Lyndon Johnson had recently signed the Civil Rights Act, which prohibited discrimination in public places. Unfortunately, I heard several locals complain loudly about that, and they frequently shouted a racial slur at dark-skinned visitors. A decade later, when a Black family moved in on the east side of the lake, locals burned a cross on their lawn, causing the family to move out. Even though “others” had a legal right to be here, they still endured prejudice, insults and dangerous threats.
As a teenager in the ‘70s, I had summer jobs at the park in the pizza, french fry and taco stands. I worked hard and was paid little, but I had a lot of fun making new friends there. The park was usually a very family-friendly place, but the clientele changed significantly on Friday and Saturday nights. From behind the counter of the concession stands, I witnessed fist fights, public urinations, and a sexual assault in front of The Beach Club. Although I was a teen, clad in a sandwich-board apron with my hair pinned under a paper hat, I still had to learn how to defend myself from boys and men, who failed to keep their hands and dirty comments to themselves.
Growing up at Conneaut Lake Park, I got a glimpse at life beyond my small hometown because each summer the outside world came to me. Coming of age in that entertainment marketplace, I was exposed to people of different: economic classes, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, languages, cultures and political views. This sparked a burning curiosity in me. So, with my eyes focused on a great opportunity to get an education and travel the world, I enlisted in a male-dominated Air Force, where I was the minority — the “other.” Nonetheless, I was respected, treated fairly and got everything I signed up for. And our military leaders made it crystal clear to us that we were all “ONE COLOR in the Air Force — that’s BLUE, the color of the uniform”.
As a civilian, I became fluent in Spanish, traveled through Spain, and attended a university in Mexico. As a tourist, I studied additional foreign languages and cultures, while traveling four continents. The world was my oyster and it harbored pearls of learning and wisdom in every shape, color, and size. In all that globe-trotting, the most brilliant jewel that I discovered was this, to truly achieve the American dream, we must first respect the human dignity of all others. After all, respect for human rights is the foundational principle of our Constitution.
Darlene Jessup, a Conneaut Lake native, is a retired negotiator.
