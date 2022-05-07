“Share your spare.”
That’s what I did in March when I donated a kidney. I’d like to share a bit about the experience in the hopes of raising awareness about living donation, the desperate need for kidneys and how you could help, too.
My inspiration for doing this was when a former co-worker needed a transplant and it turned out his wife was a match. Coincidentally, they originally met via the dating site Match.com!
I followed along as they went through the process and saw the amazing impact her donation had on his health. I did more research and realized it was something I wanted to pursue.
I applied via the National Kidney Registry (NKR) as a non-directed donor meaning I did not know anyone needing a kidney. Therefore, I would donate anonymously to the best possible match given my blood type and many other matching factors.
So, what does it take to be a donor? Depending on your age and other health factors the testing process can vary. I am relatively young, 45 when I started, and am blessed to be in good health so my battery of testing was standard, and everything was positive. By the way, there is no age limit to being a donor. The oldest donor in the United States was 92!
The NKR tries to make it as convenient as possible to be a donor. You choose the general time frame of the operation and recovery. I was approved in October of 2021. However, I didn’t want to do it prior to the holidays, so I chose to activate right after the New Year and recover during the winter. Another benefit is the recipient’s insurance covers all medical expenses. Furthermore travel, lodging and lost wages are covered by the NKR’s “Donor Shield” program.
The nearest NKR transplant center is Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. They have an incredible support and medical team that was always available for any questions or concerns through the testing process then into the actual surgery and recovery.
Most nephrectomies are now done robotically laparoscopic. This greatly improves the recovery process. A typical stay in the hospital is one to three days. I was walking by the next morning and stayed two nights. After that, six to eight weeks of recovery is the norm where you avoid lifting and other strenuous activities.
I have the fortune of working in IT from home permanently, so was back at work after two weeks. I’m an avid pickleball player and road cyclist and was cleared to get on my bike trainer and play light pickleball at six weeks. After that, I have follow-up appointments at six months, one year and two years.
There are no resulting restrictions after recovery, dietary or lifestyle-wise. However, you should avoid activities that could potentially injure your lone kidney, like skydiving, so I scratched that off my bucket-list the summer before.
Donation for me has been transformative. Within hours I was given word that my recipient was doing excellent. It’s hard to describe just how satisfying it feels to know your organ is inside someone else and has saved their life. I’ve already signed up for the NKF Peer Mentor program. This will allow me to be put in touch with others who are considering donating and helping to answer their questions.
Will I ever communicate with or meet my recipient? It’s up to both parties if they want to communicate. If they do, it happens via transplant centers coordinating the communication. Later, direct communication can happen if desired. Not every donor nor recipient wants to be known. Both parties have complex emotions that must be managed carefully. This was clearly explained at the very beginning of the process. I am very receptive to communicating with my recipient. Not to be thanked, but to just put a face, name and life story to the previously anonymous act. It’s a double-edged sword though, in case something eventually goes wrong with their health. That is a distinct possibility, so we’re carefully advised as to whether to come forward.
So, why should you consider donation? There are about 100,000 people on the kidney donation wait list. Unfortunately, about 4,500 people die each year waiting. Living kidneys work much quicker and function about twice as long than cadaver kidneys, on average 15 to 20 years. Another “perk” of being a donor is you are granted five vouchers to give to family members, healthy or not. If they ever need a kidney, their voucher gives them additional priority on the wait list. I have a family member who needs a kidney and might just benefit from this. Finally, there is a body of evidence indicating that donors tend to have higher quality of life scores after donation, as compared to the general population. This might be related to an increase in the donor’s self-esteem and an increased sense of well-being.
Even if you feel you’re not able to consider donation, I highly recommend participating in activities and fundraisers that help raise awareness for the critical shortage of organs and the donation movement. Every donation matters.
Daryl Vogan was born and raised in Meadville, growing up on the grounds of Greendale Cemetery. He moved away for 23 years but has since returned. He enjoys pickleball, road bicycling, landscaping and rabbit hunting. He can be reached at daryl_vogan@hotmail.com.