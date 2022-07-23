In the summer of 1969 (I know it was 1969 because I saw my first Boss 302 Mustang on the trip), I was fortunate enough to attend the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman Clubs Junior Conservation Camp.
I was sponsored by the Black Ash Sportsman Club and the camp was for two weeks at Stone Valley near State College. Black Ash would sponsor one local boy about every year. The campers, all boys around 14 or 15 years old, lived in tents around the Penn State civil engineering lodge. We each were issued a camp T-shirt, assigned a bunk and would line up for roll call early each morning. Campers were required to keep their tents neat and had “KP” duty if they didn’t. The military-type discipline at the camp earned it the nickname “junior concentration camp” among us campers.
The camp was really an outdoor school teaching different conservation and outdoor skills to us outdoors-minded boys. We were required to keep a notebook (that I still have) that was graded by the camp counselors. Some days were spent at the camp, such as survival training, while other days we were bussed to sites for activities such as planting tree seedlings, stream improvement, fish hatcheries and pond management.
The most memorable to me was survival taught by a former Air Force officer. We learned things like finding water and food, and how to start a fire. I remember that all animals were edible except for polar bear livers, parrot fish and trigger fish around coral reefs. For edible plants, it was best to know the area you were going to be and learn a few, as many plants are noxious. Cattails are very useful as the stems, blossom and roots are all edible. After our survival training, we were out to visit a fire tower and learn about forest fire control when we stopped for lunch at an old Civilian Conservation Corps picnic area on Mount Nittany.
Stretched out on a log of the log outhouse was a healthy timber rattlesnake. We knew it was edible and not being protected in those days it was dispatched by a counselor, skinned and cooked over a wood fire, the one time I ate rattlesnake. It tasted like chicken. The skin was then displayed in the lodge mess hall for the duration. By the way, the food was fantastic. There were motherly cooks on hand and we all sat down for eggs and bacon for breakfast. The cooks made a good lunch of sandwiches either at the lodge or in sacks for out in the field. Dinner again was homemade salad, potatoes, vegetables and meat. No one went hungry.
On Sunday, a minister came to the camp and a bus took Catholics to the Newman Center at State College. This turned out to be a chance for some non-Catholics to get away from the camp and make the trip to Mass. We might have gotten some converts after seeing some Catholic girls there.
By the second week, we were getting used to the routine and had classes on wildlife management by the game commission and fish commission. Fish wardens also taught us the art of fly-tying. We learned firearm safety, did archery, swimming and boating. A representative from the state department of mines explained the efforts being made to reclaim strip mines and address possible pollution from mining activities.
Finally, we learned about using a compass and topographical map for orienteering. The test was being bussed to separate locations and finding our way for a couple miles back to the camp though the woods. Some made it quicker than others!
Sometime, not long after I attended the camp, it was discontinued. In 1984, the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council, an organization of sportsmen’s clubs in Crawford County and an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists, started the Crawford County Youth Conservation Camp, a seven-day camp for boys and girls 11-17. The goals are similar with participation by the Pennsylvania Game and Fish Commission, Erie Wildlife Refuge, Creek Connections and others. This year’s camp will be Aug. 1-5 at the Black Ash Sportsman Club.
I am very grateful for the chance given me by the Black Ash Sportsman and PFSC back in 1969 to attend the Junior Conservation Camp. I am proud now to be the vice president of the club and really proud that we can help to offer activities like the CCYCC to today’s youth.
Thomas Mattis is a Meadville resident.
