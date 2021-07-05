This week, I received a newsletter email from Rep. Mike Kelly, which expresses his opposition to critical race theory. That’s become a hot button issue in national and local politics, and I am concerned that Rep. Kelly and others have been misled about the field, what it addresses, and where and how it is taught.
One of my doctoral specializations happens to be in CRT, specifically in a subfield called whiteness studies. An excellent example of the value of CRT is understanding how the Irish were racially categorized as black during the early days of U.S. immigration, which was used to legitimize discrimination against the Irish. Later, the Irish “became” white, in part because of the political dynamics of Catholicism in urban centers like Chicago and Boston. Nothing changed about the Irish but the racial perception, and that kind of issue is the fundamental domain of CRT.
Many things we presume to be stable are culturally negotiated. For example, when we see how the Irish shifted from “black” to “white” in short order, and that the shift changed the way the Irish were treated in law and social status, we can understand how racial categories have very real effects on American experience even though race is itself a social invention.
Pretending race does not affect our legal, financial, educational and social systems is to ignore the history of how race in America has always been used to separate categories of haves and have-nots. Despite what many politicians are now trying to argue, there is nothing dangerous or un-American about CRT. Quite to the contrary, it offers a lens of critical inquiry that helps us better achieve the equality of the Framers’ vision.
CRT helps us locate the places where we fall short, so we can continue to work toward a more perfect union.
MATTHEW
FERRENCE, Ph.D.
Chair and associate
professor of English
Allegheny College
