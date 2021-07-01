When I was a kid, lots of us played with the neighborhood dogs in attendance. Occasionally, maybe a Cocker Spaniel would get “caught” by the Beagle (an example). This did not make the puppies “Spangles” or “Beakers.” They were, and always will be MUTTS. The family of the mom found homes for them, usually by giving them away.
Enter our century. Now marketing is the rule. Make the buyer think they are getting something special. In the world of dogs, someone said “Let’s call them ‘designer dogs’ and folks will fall for it.” And they did and they pay big bucks. Now we have Labradoodles. Goldendoodles. Cockapoos. These mixed breeds sell for $1,800 and up! You know what they are? Mutts. You can get purebred dogs for less than that!!!
If you want a sweet dog, even a puppy, please go to your local rescue. Rescues often have purebred dogs who are surrendered. And the mixed breeds there really need homes.
And advertisers that list multiple breeds or multiple types of “designer dogs”? Let’s call them what they are. Puppy mills. PLEASE, always ask to see the mother of any dog you buy. They will never show you the mother of puppy mill dogs because you wouldn’t like what you see.
One other thing and this is on the positive side: the American Kennel Club (AKC) has a new “Canine Partners” program that allows you to sign your mixed breed dog up with them, get a number, and test your dog in AKC tests and get AKC titles! Guess what this is! Marketing, folks! The AKC now can get funds from owners of mixed breed dogs who want titles. In this case, it’s a win/win for the AKC and your mixed breed dog!
DEBBIE MYERS
Cochranton
