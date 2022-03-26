Thumbs up to PENNCREST School District and the NTMA for their Student Passport to Manufacturing event going on today. Various manufacturing centers in the Saegertown area will be opening their doors for students to visit, giving a rare chance to see how things are built and perhaps inspiring them to pursue a future career in the field.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”} {/span}

