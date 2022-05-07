Thumbs up to the enthusiasm of five Vernon Township residents who applied to fill a vacancy on the township water authority. Vernon leaders were surprised at the number of applicants and had expected to face difficulty filling the position. Now, they find themselves with the difficulty of picking just one person. This is a great example of civic engagement by the community.
Thumbs for Saturday May 7
