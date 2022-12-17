Thumbs up to the more than 20 officers from at least six law enforcement agencies who participated in the Shop with a Cop event held Wednesday. Thumbs up also to Walmart, where the event was held, and other donors that made it possible.
Thumbs up to Meadville Central Fire Department for receiving an $8,400 grant from Leary Firefighters Foundation for purchase of enough bailout kits to equip the entire department. The kits can be used to descend from upper floors when stairs and ladders are inaccessible.
Thumbs up to Meadville Railroad Depot, which continues its holiday display of model trains today and next Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Thumbs up to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approving grants of $445,650 to Meadville, $132,721 to Titusville and $45,585 to Cambridge Springs for their police departments.
The money will purchase body cameras and associated equipment for officers in Meadville; update computerized records management in Titusville and upgrade the current officer body camera system in Cambridge Springs. Money also will go toward various training programs for officers.
Thumbs up to the Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit military support organization, recently gifting an all-terrain wheelchair to Herbert Thomas, an injured U.S. Army veteran in Meadville. Thomas has had mobility issues since a spinal injury in June 2003 during deployment to Iraq. The all-terrain wheelchair allows Thomas to enjoy fishing and hunting once again with family and friends.
