Thumbs up to the Crawford County Historical Society for its purchase of the former Race Street Lumber Co. property and related fundraising that enabled the society to pay off nearly $32,000 in delinquent property taxes and stormwater fees.
Thumbs up to Meadville city employees and members of IAAF Local 515 and FOP Lodge 97 and others involved in the National Night Out event held Tuesday in Diamond Park.
Thumbs up to the All American Gas and Car Wash located just outside Meadville. After an extended closure for renovations, the station finally reopened on Thursday. The business was even able to bring back on its old employees after the wait.
Thumbs down for the extreme heat felt on Wednesday. Summer is nice after the long winters we get up here, but it's days like that which have some of us hoping for fall to get here sooner.
Thumbs up to all those who take time out to donate blood during the summer season. The American Red Cross is appealing to the public to donate blood in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
Thumbs up to Logistics Plus Inc. of Erie’s expansion into Crawford County. The international transportation, warehousing and business logistics firm has opened a 52,000-square-foot warehouse at the Crawford Business Park in Vernon Township.
