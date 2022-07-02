I’ve worked hard all my life. Lately while working, I have been told by younger people that I’m crazy for working so hard. That tells me a lot about these people.
After watching a recent city council meeting, I was sorry to see that the agenda of a few is more important than the majority of the taxpayers.
I think everyone should just have their paychecks and Social Security checks deposited into Crawford Central’s bank account. Then the school board could decide how much each citizen should live on and send them a check.
Weeds along both sides of the road are terrible in East Fairfield Township. The weeds are so high that they brush your car. Then there are ditches that are never cleaned of leaves and debris so the water flows over the road. Please make some time and take care of the roads.
Recently, the temperature went from the mid-60s to mid-80s. I demand to know what city council is doing to address this!
Low-income people want more and the wealthy people want more. I’m tired of giving.
Would the county commissioners work for $7.25 per hour? If this is all you can offer and pay Crawford County Fair workers, shut the fair down.
The drug problem could be over if it wasn’t for one reason: It makes too much money for some people.
With no reflections on present or past city council members, the city needs to install professional people to run the government.
The other day on my way home, the right rear tire on my truck blew. Wanting to exit Route 77, I pulled into Layke Tool parking lot. I called for road service and then Layke to tell them why I was there. They were so kind. They invited me to come inside (temperatures were in the 90s) and offered me water. They also offered to change the tire for me. Such kindness should not go unnoticed.
Crawford Central School District, do the citizens (taxpayers) go to their employers and demand more money when they can’t pay their bills? No, they don’t. They cut back on some things or go without others. It’s time to tax higher education to pay for lower education.
We have many signs around the city of Meadville, showing the progress of fund-raisers and how much money has been donated. How about a sign at the city building showing “total” indebtedness?
I want to remind drivers that when a pedestrian is crossing an intersection in the crosswalk they have the right of way.
