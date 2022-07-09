Thank you for the thumbs down to Crawford Central School District’s admission to “poor planning” of holding a meeting to discuss a significant tax increase on a federal holiday. Poor planning, irresponsible spending and lack of comparison shopping for services has resulted in this proposed tax increase. Was the meeting date poor planning or deliberately done to keep constituents away?
There are too many illegal loud cars, trucks, motorcycles and motorbikes on the streets. I want something done about it.
I had a better time at the Ultimate Freedom Event than my recent trips to the county fair. Kudos to the Freedom Event organizers!
Why are there so many vacant and neglected houses in Meadville, particularly when there is a shortage of rental housing? Some have been empty for years. Is this situation being addressed? As a property owner near one of these types of houses, I worry every time I hear the fire trucks coming down the street.
I always enjoy seeing the American flags along Park Avenue and in the Diamond for the holiday.
Name changes will not solve the issues of, nor the end result of, what will likely occur to Pennsylvania state universities. These higher level of education institutions have become too costly. Cut to the end result and downside and close non-profitable colleges in this state. No more funds for these money pits of tax dollars.
Local public schools have decided that it is necessary to raise tax dollars to pay for rising education costs. Why not educate our students for available jobs in the work place? Our Pennsylvania educators are some of the highest paid in the nation but they fail to educate for available jobs. The time has come to look at what educators are doing and to see it’s not meeting the needs of the local area.
Thank you, New Beginnings Church of God, for the Ultimate Freedom Event. It was beautiful!
I’m one of 88 people who wrote to city council in support of the climate action plan and I’m glad they voted to approve it. Climate change is real and even small cities like ours should be doing everything we can to prevent the worst outcomes. I also watched the meeting online and was surprised to see a group of landlords make it all about them and their businesses. Some of them even admitted they hadn’t read the plan! They might be loud, but they don’t speak for me.
I feel like we live in a world where internet trolls control the conversation and even sometimes the headlines.
Thank you a bunch to the generous man who paid for lunch at Julian’s recently. What a nice surprise for my husband on his 78th birthday.
