I know the stormwater program in Meadville is important and much needed. I pay for my properties early and save 2 percent of the fee. My properties are small but I still have to pay the minimum fee. I would like to know what the large property owners are paying with all the buildings and parking lots both taxed and tax-exempt.
I remember the last time that the Vernon YMCA was at the Griffin Motors plaza and the parking was very challenging.
As a property taxpayer in Meadville, I took special note of the fact that 150 students just graduated from Meadville, and only 50 from Cochranton. With such small numbers, isn’t it time to have the difficult conversation about consolidation?
Bill Chisholm’s letter to the editor earlier this month was spot on. He couldn’t help notice our city expenses, lack of communications with departments and on-going attorney fees as just some of his concerns. Our beautiful Meadville is a jewel to be taken care of, not taken advantage of.
Thank you to the crossing guard at the corner of North Main and Baldwin streets for always making our day brighter and putting a smile on our face. He is always so energetic and really seems to love his job — making it fun, but still taking it very seriously! Too bad more people don’t have his attitude. We will miss him now that school is out for summer break! We hope he has a great summer and we look forward to his enthusiasm when the kids return! Keep smiling and know that you are appreciated!
I would like to know what percentage or how many people living in Meadville are on welfare and welfare assistance. It seems Meadville is getting deeper and deeper in debt as the years go by and people are leaving the city while others are coming in for the welfare and welfare benefits.
What is the reason some people are so concerned about what other people are doing? Is it their religious convictions, are they jealous, envious, maybe they are just a busybody?
In light of the recent graduating class sizes, does anyone want to discuss how necessary it is to keep two high schools open in the Crawford Central School District?
I learned a long time ago that the loudest voices in a crowd turn out to be cowards when they are alone without support.
Do vegetables not grow at ground level anymore? It seams almost a requirement these days to plant a garden in some raised box or tub with expensive soils and fertilizer. The local natural soil in most backyards works every year after year.
Thank you, Darlene Jessup, for a well-written letter to the editor. I had wanted to reply to the previous letter, but you did it so eloquently! The rainbow is seen as many different things to many different people.
To the Sound-Off writer complaining about Valley kids being on a bus 90 minutes a day, Linesville kids have been forced to do that since 2013. That includes kindergarten and elementary school students, along with middle school kids. What’s bad for Valley is OK for Linesville?
