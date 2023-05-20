A thank you to The Meadville Tribune and the 15 Crawford Central School Board candidates who did video interviews with Tribune staff. Posted on the Tribune website, the videos were valuable to primary voters and will be very useful to general election voters.
When having a conversation with someone and they interrupt you in mid-sentence and start talking, don’t be polite and let them talk over you. Just keep on talking and finish what you were going to say. Just maybe they will get the point, but it is doubtful.
Thanks to all township supervisors for providing Dumpsters and refuse trucks for their tax-paying residents so that they may keep their township in a more presentable appearance and just provide a good service to their taxpayers. It’s disappointing there are townships that do not provide a clean-up day. I guess they have too many other expenses that they cannot afford that service for their taxpayers.
Keep religion out of the schools. If you want “it,” go to your church not public schools.
With all the horrible things happening in our world, it gives you hope to see all the beautiful trees and flowers that are blooming.
Thumbs down to local politicians who continuously bash teachers and administrators. People move to our area for great schools. You are hurting our economy with your foolish statements.
Great idea to support a program teaching kids on personal financial literacy in school. That is something they will use their entire life. It should have been mandatory years ago.
I fully support the Bible being taught as an elective in high schools, as suggested by a recent letter to the editor, but only if the instructor is a Biblical scholar and not someone who uses this book as a political weapon.
This has to stop — all these things added to cars and trucks like back-up cameras. I never use mine. And low tire pressure lights; I always check my tires. And lights and buzzers telling me to buckle up; I always use my belt. All these things add cost to a new car.
I think spring has officially sprung. Hopefully we are past the date for any snow in our forecast for a few months!
All this talk about “the people” wanting this and that from the government makes me sick. Don’t these people asking for all this stuff understand that the middle class has to pay for it?
Good luck to all of the recent graduates from Allegheny College!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.