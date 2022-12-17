It bothers me when people say we need to protect our environment and yet we see so much junk on Crawford County properties. In a recent drive throughout our area, why are people allowed to leave old school buses, junk cars and just filthy messes on their property? Why are township officials not enforcing there ordinances and if they don’t have one adopt one?
If Allegheny College has a liquor license, maybe its tax-exempt status should be adjusted?
The majority of city council and the mayor are convinced that a rental inspection program will improve housing for low-income families. Governments often promise but do not always deliver. Much is at stake since many families will be impacted by the success or failure of the program. At a minimum, we should expect an increase in the availability of affordable housing without any disproportionate increase in rents. As residents, we should require city council to keep us informed of how the program has met or failed its objectives.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the distribution of over $10 million to 16 counties to support affordable housing for low-income families. Crawford County was not included. Why didn’t we see any of this money?
When it comes to Meadville needing a rental inspection program, I suggest council member Jim Roha take a walk around town and take a close look at how bad off the city really is.
Keldon’s request for more RV sites and cabins will be a good thing for the Conneaut Lake area, bringing in new tourist dollars on a regular basis. Best wishes to them!
Let’s see now, Meadville has a new rental program. Some have to obey it, some are except and others are ignored. I’m ashamed of this whole program and there is nothing I can do short of just selling all my properties and leaving this troubled and selective area.
While no one really enjoys a tax increase, I do enjoy the benefits of the services provided by the City of Meadville: street lights, public safety (police, fire) the “leaf sucker” as we call them, various events and celebrations, stop signs, holiday decorations, and all of the other small things we take for granted. Well done, city council!
With “Help Wanted” signs all over the area, it doesn’t seem like local organizations are raising money to help the “needy” this Christmas.
How long are we going to have to see these old political signs along the roadways? If you were interested enough to put them up, at least have the common decency to take them down. Don’t be a sore loser.
I love Christmas lights. They are like the stars in the sky. They give me hope.
When people can’t afford that new or newer car, what do they do? They get a cheaper car. Why is renting an apartment any different than that?
