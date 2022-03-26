Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.