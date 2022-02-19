The upcoming primary election could be quite confusing if recent court rulings are upheld.
The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on March 8 concerning whether the mail-in ballots are unconstitutional.
As you may remember, the state passed legislation several years ago allowing mail-in ballots for any reason versus the traditional absentee ballots.
Mail-in ballots were successful in that many people chose that method of voting.
The downside to it was those ballots were no longer counted at the precinct on election night, but instead all were sent to the county and counted.
With so many voting via mail-in ballots, that delayed the unofficial tabulations. There were legitimate reasons for how the procedure worked despite what many people saw as unnecessary. Having worked as a judge of elections, I understood the procedure and why it was set up like that.
Should the Supreme Court uphold the lower court’s ruling, there would be no more mail-in ballots — except absentee ballots where voters have a legitimate reason for not going to the polls.
That could cause confusion for many who might not be paying attention to the changes.
It also would mean, I believe, the absentee ballots would be counted at the voting precinct again.
It’s interesting to me to see some of the legislation and some of the changes. I have always said that legislators making some of the changes should have actually had to work at a voting precinct before being allowed to change the procedures.
I guess I could say the same about people who criticize the election process and workers.
• • •
And, while Election Day draws closer, apparently there still is no resolution regarding redistricting as appeals to the redistricting map continue.
That means there still is no date for people to circulate petitions.
I hope the candidates are lining up people ready to sign as soon as the state gives its OK to start circulating petitions. Candidates usually have to collect at least 100 signatures or more to be on the ballot.
Those signatures must be dated and if they are circulated too soon, they can be voided.
Should too many not be counted, it could mean the petition is not accepted and the name cannot be on the ballot.
• • •
There will be a new handicapped entrance to the Crawford County Courthouse.
Commissioners are seeking bids to construct a ramp in the front of the courthouse for handicap access.
In the past, one commissioner told me because of the degree the ramp would have to be, it would not be possible to construct a ramp in the front of the courthouse.
Instead, those needing handicapped access have to go to the back of the building and use the access there.
It is not easy and when you try to enter that way, you must ring a bell and alert deputies who then must come and open the door.
It was the only feasible solution.
I’m not sure if engineers found a solution to the previous issue of not having sufficient space or perhaps the initial problem was lack of funding.
At any rate, if all goes as planned, those needing this access will have it.
It appears it will be quite a long ramp.
• • •
It will be interesting to some to see how many people from the public attend the added meetings of Meadville City Council.
In the past, attempts by many government boards — including commissioners, council, fair board — and others to have meetings at different times have not been successful.
Many have tried evening meetings and nobody showed up.
Unfortunately, many times the public is satisfied with what those who were elected are doing — until they raise taxes or do something very controversial.
Then they go to the meetings.
Let’s hope that won’t be the case this time.
• • •
While waiting for the date to begin circulating petitions, many candidates for the statewide election of governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator are on the campaign trail. They are getting name recognition and addressing issues.
Unlike previous elections, neither the state GOP nor the state Democratic parties have endorsed candidates for the statewide elections this year.
That means voters who often relied on an endorsement from the state party may have to do more research on their own about who to support in the primary.
Many times committee people get involved at the local level and voters can turn to them for advice.
Speaking about committee people, the county GOP is having a committee training program to help new committee people learn their duties.
Committee people can play a big part in the success of local parties.
In addition, both parties also elected state committee people who represent their party at the statewide level.
It’s grassroots politics, but very important to the political process.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.