In weeks, my first and only grandchild will turn 1. Like most babies, he is a source of joy and wonder, not just for our immediate family, but for all who see him in person or through the many pictures I can’t help but post on my Facebook page.
Did I say like most babies? I meant unlike the rest! Because, of course, this kid is more beautiful, more intelligent, better looking and with better motor skills than any baby ever! He’s a tiny Timothee Chalamet, Albert Einstein, George Clooney and Tom Brady, all rolled into one!
At least, that’s how it feels when I look at him, hold him and play with him. I can’t get enough!
But I’m thinking that’s how all grandparents feel about the little ones who enter their lives. From heaven’s doors to our homes!
Within 10 years, my love-inducing little Leon will be the age of the children whose last day of school on Tuesday was their last day of life. An 18-year-old, who should’ve been celebrating his own graduation, turned his inner hurt into outer harm and killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Texas, and injuring 17 others.
I’m certain those children were just as precious to their families as Leon is to ours. And I would do anything for that child — even sacrificing some of my “God-given rights” — to safeguard him and his peers. Wouldn’t you?
In John 15:13, on the night before he did that exact thing, Jesus told his followers, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
After what is already the 27th school shooting on school grounds just this year, what will we lay down? It’s not even necessary to lay down our lives — just a few laws that might keep this national nightmare from recurring. As the nation with the most guns per capita in a world where this is not happening elsewhere, what will Americans do?
Predictably, lawmakers are already speaking on right-wing media outlets that we need better school defenses: armed teachers, “mantraps” inside, retired officers outside, one entry point per building. But unless coupled with common-sense gun control, these methods are pointless.
Not gun confiscation, not gun destruction, just gun control — no gun buys until age 21, federal red flag laws, national background checks — legislation supported by nearly 90 percent of us, according to a variety of polls, including one conducted by Quinnipiac University Polling Institute
And Christians, of all people, often lead the charge for expanding gun possession, including — unconscionably — holding gun raffles at church events. If Jesus is the Prince of Peace, how does it show? Christians who speak of “God, guns and guts” being what made America great worship guns not God, and don’t have the guts to stand up in the name of Jesus to a culture gone gun-crazy. If we cannot pass sane gun legislation, we are enabling those who kill our children — and there’s nothing pro-life about that!
If we would be salt and light to this world, we need to proclaim our Master’s words, “Who lives by the sword/gun dies by the sword/gun (Matthew 26:52)!”
Do it for the Lord. Do it for Leon. Do it for love. But do it. Now.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Emmanuel Church and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.