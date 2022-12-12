One of these crazy ol’ nights, as the songwriter said, we’ll get to that point in America’s psychotic social media history when Donald Trump is going to have no choice but to say that he barely knows this Donald Trump guy.
“I met him maybe ONE TIME!,” he’ll bloviate on TruthSocial. “Kanye, I mean Ye, brought him to a VERY SHORT dinner where NOTHING happened except for some brief conversation, WHICH WAS PERFECT!!”
The 45th president took a sizeable step in that direction recently when he tried to explain that what he said 48 hours earlier he hadn’t really said, and that the news he’d made by saying it was, of course, fake news.
What Trump said was this:
“So with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential election results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False and Fraudulent elections.”
Other than what is instantly apparent — that Trump’s CapsLock key continues to malfunction — literally nothing in that typically Trumpian thought spasm is accurate. What will go into his personal history as the sordid terminate-the-Constitution post drew predictable blowback, even from some Republicans, triggering the Trump response that any suggestion he wanted to terminate the Constitution was “DISINFORMATION AND LIES.”
Sigh.
But in the meantime, several major national media outlets took their lumps on social media for downplaying Trump’s termination tango, as in this tweet from political scientist Norman Ornstein: “As expected, not a single mention on the front page of the Washington Post or the New York Times of a former president calling for shredding the Constitution to seize the presidency illegally. To quote the Post, ‘democracy dies in darkness.’”
It’s true the Post didn’t put it on Page 1 and the Times said nothing for about 24 hours, but there’s a good reason for that, in my view, even as it turned up unwittingly in a weekend Tweet from Republican Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee that makes Trump more manic by the minute.
“With the former President calling to throw aside the constitution,” Kinzinger wrote, “not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative. This is insane. Trump hates the constitution.”
It’s right there in that penultimate sentence. This is insane.
Even after the Capitol riot, even after the proliferation of destabilizing influences across the culture that have a through line straight back to Donald J. Trump, there is no media imperative to trumpet insanity. From the moment Trump became a national political figure seven years ago, his relationship with political reality, virtual reality, or even actual reality has been hypothetical at best.
This is what he actually said about the 2022 midterms, in which most of his endorsed candidates got smoked: “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit,” Trump told NewsNation on Election Day. “And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
You’ve probably said something like this at one point in your lifetime, but then you turned 10.
What’s interesting is that the Constitution, while standing for 200-plus years as the foundational law of the land, has often been co-opted as a Republican prop to show their originalist bona fides, and to contrast their absolutist views of the document with the Democrats’ willingness to interpret it more liberally.
Now the GOP just had a whole new wing built onto their Trump problem. The former president’s reverence for and knowledge of the document itself would fit in a tweet or two. Trump’s quite familiar with the 5th Amendment certainly, and knows a little about the 2nd Amendment apparently, but at heart he’s not a fan of the larger document per se, as it represents, you know, the law.
He might soon become familiar with the 14th Amendment, which provides for the disqualification from office of any person who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States.
No wonder he wants to tear it up.
Gene Collier is a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He can be reached at gcollier@post-gazette.com and Twitter @genecollier.
