Two of the six basic Common Beliefs of the American Association of School Librarians are “Learners should be prepared for college, career, and life,” and “Intellectual freedom is every learner’s right.” To read more go to: https://standards.aasl.org/beliefs.
A school library is for every student. Every student should have equal access to the librarian and the library resources for both scholarly research and reading for pleasure. The library is a safe space where students learn to become lifelong learners while they are preparing for current classes and future endeavors, whether that be college, trade school, the work force, or the military. The library is where students learn to find, evaluate, and use information. Determining fact from fiction is something that is increasingly challenging in today’s world. People who read for pleasure improve the quality of their lives by increasing their vocabulary, reading fluency and comprehension, and their writing skills. Reading for pleasure helps students improve their reading skills for reading for information and learning. Reading for pleasure also helps people develop empathy for other human beings.
Every student should be able to see themselves in the library resources. A diverse library collection allows students to not only see themselves, but others who are different. School librarians are teachers with specific education and training who work to have materials for every student, regardless of skin color, ethnic background, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. Librarians do not care if a student is an athlete, a musician, a scholar, an artist, or member of any group in the school or their communities. They treat every student with respect and help them learn to find the information they need for their education and their personal interests. The school library is for every student.
ANGELA TARR
Union City
Editor’s note: Angela Tarr is president of Share Northwest Library Group.
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.