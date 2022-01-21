Transitioning from fossil to renewables brings the need for energy storage.
This is being addressed in many ways from battery arrays to pumped water and now there is a new method on the table, electric vehicles.
Like it or not, America is addicted to the convenience of individual on-demand material and personal transport, and we know just how much of a vehicle's life is spent sitting. The advantage of the electric vehicle is that huge battery, and what the millions of these vehicles' role can be in electrical storage and delivery when demand calls. For you, your car is plugged in, probably overnight but also during the day when it’s not needed, at home or work, and instead of being a lump of metal, it’s part of our grid.
This bidirectionally is already being considered and Ford and General Motors are already producing trucks that are capable, what is needed is the infrastructure. It’s not overwhelming, in fact, it’s minuscule compared to transmission scale storage arrays. You plug in at home, plug in at work, plug the work truck in when you leave for the day, this makes every one of us part of a diverse and robust grid.
Eventually plugging in will be replaced by inductive so the driver need do nothing more than just park.
Our government is behind this, automakers are in, and so are rural electric cooperatives.
The organizations fighting tooth and nail against the concept of a cooperative diverse grid are the same that fight every homeowner over rooftop solar, the for-profit energy companies. There is a perceived threat to profit when power becomes a two-way affair, but this is too essential to resiliency, diversity and national security to allow these motives to derail our path to a better, stronger electrical grid.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
