In my travels, I have seen many communities that once had a manufacturing base that have turned to tourism and have done it very successfully.
I often thought about our gone railroad station, the roundhouse and even the old police station. Then prompted by seeing what other towns have done I even researched the old canal system. When you see some of the work that has gone into resurrecting some places that were just as destroyed by misguided development as Meadville and how they pulled together and rebuilt classic, beautiful glimpses into the past, you wonder why we haven't made this a priority and joined the "destination party."
It's not too late, we could do this. We have this beautiful creek, this incredible history and we could tie together all of these little pieces into a whole worth the trip.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
