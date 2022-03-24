We should all put our foot down on the endless treadmill of tech "improvements."
When device updates year after year are nothing more than minor feature changes that often backfire, everyone should just draw the line and tell manufacturers that we just do not need another phone sitting in the junk drawer, and we don't need another PC headed for the dump when the new one has very little to offer in real improvements over the one we've been using.
I do believe that manufacturers have the ability to build a phone that could be upgraded through the replacement of a chip. They do have the ability to make one with a replaceable battery, too. There is no reason for equipment replacement when all that may be needed is a re-programmable chip. The same goes for your PC. A PC could easily be updated to new security protocols with a USB plug or again, a flashable onboard chip.
There is simply no reason beyond artificial need-inducing marketing ploys to be creating this much e-waste. We could be building a robust industry in rebuilding and upgrading instead of drowning in trashed usable tech. It's time to just let Microsoft, Google, Apple and all the manufacturers know we are tired of this and it is no longer acceptable to us.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
