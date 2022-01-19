This is to the Christian conservative community. A tree is known by its fruit, and a thing is known to be right by what comes of it. These are statements made by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The Christ who rebuked violence by His followers; who reprimanded Peter, His disciple, for cutting off the ear of a soldier who came to arrest Jesus. A Christ who, in His wisdom, saved a woman from being violently stoned. A blameless man who himself suffered and died at the hands of a violent society.
Jesus said that we must become as little children to enter the Kingdom of Heaven; loving and caring. Children are taught, not born with prejudice and hate.
So, get back to the roots of Christ’s teachings. Forget hate-filled media and social media that is not fact checked. Forget leaders who preach that violence is the way. They are false prophets. Violence is never the way. Christ is the Truth, the Life and the Way, and His way is non-violent understanding, and caring for the sick and the poor.
Dr. Martin Luther King spoke of the beloved community where only love can drive out hate. Anne Frank, who died because of her religion, believed that there was good in everyone. Gandhi ejected British rule with non-violent resistance. And Jesus testified that He is the Light of the world and only His love light will drive out the darkness of hatred.
I was disturbed watching as a Jesus flag was carried into the coordinated, violent, deadly, terrifying descent upon our nation’s capitol that lasted for many hours. This act was perpetrated because people believed lies by leaders desperate to hang onto power at any cost. The same leaders that refused to secure protections at the seat of our republic for a peaceful transfer of power. Seven violent white supremacist groups were identified at this riot. This was the opposite of Jesus’ message; love.
So, with love, follow Jesus’ words, reject those of violence.
Gloria J. Shields
Meadville
