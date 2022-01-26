I am writing in response to State Sen. Michelle Brooks' objection to Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
RGGI sets declining limits on carbon dioxide pollution and creates clean energy funding by requiring polluting fossil fuel power plants to pay for that pollution. Allowable emitted pollution goes down 3 percent a year over the next decade, so is a gradual and doable reduction for plants.
The 11 states that currently participate are already reaping benefits, as they have seen electricity generation carbon reduced by 40 percent, while the regional economy grew by 8 percent. The GDP in the RGGI states has grown by 47 percent, while the rest of the U.S. grew at 31 percent. Most importantly, from 2008-2017, their electricity prices dropped 5.7 percent, while prices rose 8.6 percent in the rest of the country.
One of the most beneficial investments of RGGI dollars is in energy efficiency programs, to help homeowners acquire efficient appliances and reduce costs, as well as assistance with electricity bills. Funding for renewable energy will also create new jobs. In a recent survey, 78 percent of Pennsylvanians questioned, wanted the funding used for state-provided job training, guaranteed wages, or other assistance to coal/gas workers who lose jobs in the transition to renewable energy. They also supported assisting businesses in increasing energy efficiency, boosting renewables, reducing utility bills of lower income residents, and expanding renewable energy access in communities of color.
76 percent of those surveyed say climate change is a serious problem. Health concerns were also on people's minds, as similar numbers supported stronger state regulations to restrict methane release from wells, pipelines, and storage facilities. State residents are concerned about jobs, but they also want safe communities with clean air and water. The majority of voters surveyed are worried about climate change and want action from state government, including a faster transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
It's time for all of us to contact our legislators to support RGGI.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
