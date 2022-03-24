Meadville doing good job with potholes
Just a quick thank you to the Meadville Public Works department men and women who work to keep our city free of potholes.
They have been doing a wonderful job filling potholes after our crazy winter freeze-and-thaw cycle these last few weeks. Thank you, all.
On another note. To the powers that be, how deep do drains along our roads need to be to be brought up to surface levels? I have measured several grates that are more than 3 inches below grade.
JOHN BROTHIS
Meadville
