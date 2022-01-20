When socialists took over Venezuela, supplies became scarce. People found themselves without necessities like food, clean water; then waited in line for government distribution. Sound familiar? This, too, was the result of a corrupt government takeover of fossil fuels. The once oil-rich country kicked out the American oil industry without knowing how to operate its facilities or export its product. The result was catastrophic. I can’t believe Vice President Kamala Harris went to Venezuela and couldn’t find a root cause for people leaving — what a sham!
President Biden shut down crucial oil/gas pipelines causing higher fuel and industry-wide prices. He, alone, caused inflation as rising gasoline and propane prices created a crisis. Everything snowballed from one executive order to #BareShelvesBiden. Everything from A to Z is made using petroleum — aspirin to heart valves; clothing to diapers; ballpoint pens to crayons; even plastics to dispense vaccines; the list is endless. One grocer said melons cost more to ship than they’re worth.
The “democratic socialists” have turned our country upside down. There’s more violence in the streets, racial tensions, pandemic miscalculations, voter mistrust, supply chain crisis and government overreach in every direction. Democrats are trying to unconstitutionally nationalize elections. Carbon credits are economy killers. Stand up, Americans, speak your mind, you’re the boss — not politicians. Remember, “Don’t be afraid for God is with you.” Every day I say the “Pledge of Allegiance” and the “Lord’s Prayer” to remind me who’s in charge on Earth and in heaven.
In the 2022 election, I implore everyone to look at candidates who are motivated to get our state and country out of this “democratic socialist” mess. Let’s get ‘em out now before it’s too late!
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
