Letter: You don’t need to pay for a good scare
The best scary times are free. You can go to a thousand haunted attractions, seeing scary clowns and alien autopsies and forget them all in a years’ time.
The scares you will remember 50 years later are the ones you imagine when you walk by or through a place like a cemetery or a woods trail on a dark October night.
The things you perhaps hear and think you see or actually catch a brief glimpse of are what will stay with you long after your days of exploration are over.
Happy Halloween!
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.