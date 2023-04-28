It appears we never get out of the election cycle. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could skip a few years? The media is full of so much misinformation that it’s hard to make sense of it all. My head seems like it’s on a swivel back and forth between what is truth and what is not, but here’s my take on the issues:
First, abortion (killing babies) shouldn’t be an election issue because, to me, it’s a crime. I feel sad for those whose votes go solely to support abortion. Over 200,000 babies die annually from who knows how painful a death. As I love and play with my six-month-old great-granddaughter, I think about what people miss—the joy is overwhelming!
Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing to charge our energy companies for carbon output which will dramatically increase costs for consumers. He promised to follow the climate-change trend of ridding our energy rich state of its ability to produce clean, efficient natural gas. He wants unrealistic zero-carbon emissions. God gave us all these forms of energy—let us choose which we’ll use. Also, Gov. Shapiro is pushing for automatic voter registration with a driver’s license application—including 16- and 17-year-olds. Most young adults aren’t prepared for the sway of unattainable promises like free college.
School boards’ decisions can radically affect your children’s education. Many new history manuals don’t teach the nations true history and patriotism. Teaching critical race theory racially divides children by color and social status rather than teach the usual subjects like math, English, reading, etc. Public schools are declining in enrollment partially due to what they teach and less population. I support David Valesky and others who aren’t afraid to take a stand against both racial and sexual indoctrination.
So, as I vote, my main concern will be for local communities to support themselves. The more we ask the state and federal government for money, the more control they have over our ability to keep our communities safe and productive. Know the candidates’ policy intentions. It’s so important.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.