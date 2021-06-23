I recently read a letter written by a reader that delved into his “disappointment” in PENNCREST’s decision to display a table of books in Saegertown's library celebrating Pride Month. I immediately knew I would respond. Aside from wondering what fuels the author’s level of energy toward this topic, I found his misstatements and lies to be offensive.
As an attorney, I get pretty hung up on facts. So, let’s go through a few.
The writer expressed his view that the existence of the Pride table is subtle encouragement for students to join the gay “lifestyle.” The fact though, is that the Pride table is not required reading for anyone, so as much as I find all of the members of the LGBTQ+ community (my community) to be quite magnetic, students who do not feel interested in learning about the community can simply walk past the Pride table and choose books from other tables to read instead. The writer failed to mention that the library has multiple other tables with books too, but it does. So, it’s not tables of books that have the writer up in arms. It’s apparently just the gay tables of books.
The writer lists studies that seem to include some pretty negative findings. All but one of those studies have been proven false through countless peer-reviewed research projects. “Gay Bowel Syndrome” for example, was found to be obsolete and officially labeled “no longer in use” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control two decades ago. The one study that has not been proven false is the study which finds that LGBTQ+ youth have higher suicide rates. This is sadly accurate. And having to read the “views” of people like the writer’s absolutely contributes to that elevated rate.
In closing, to the members of the LGBTQ+ community, if you haven’t read the letter I’ve been referring to, do not to go back and read it now. Make the choice to put your health first. And let the hate that emanates from non-allies continue to fuel our fight for equality. Happy Pride!
JENNIFER N. McDONOUGH
Meadville
