I find the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge proposal alarming. It plans to buy hundreds of acres of property and let it grow up "naturally." The value of the project, the loss of tax revenue and the loss of valuable farmland are just a few of my concerns.
First, the value of the project. French Creek is thriving — it was chosen as Pennsylvania’s River of the Year. Erie National Wildlife Refuge, farmers using best management practice and the conservation district have been working hand in hand to protect French Creek. Who is to say that these current land uses are what has made French Creek thrive. Multiflora rose was another "great idea" to solve multiple problems and we all know of all the problems that idea caused.
The property they plan to purchase is currently on the tax rolls; tax dollars that will need to be replaced by higher taxes. Much of the property is productive farm ground. Each year, 13 million acres of farm ground are lost in the United States. Why would we want to eliminate productive farm ground? I have no desire to buy food from other countries that do not use the best management practices that are found in the United States.
One of the most annoying side notes of this project is the abundance of money that is available for it. Six million dollars are available from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund, Federal Duck Stamps and other sources. Also, there is over $950 million in the Inflation Reduction Act. With the national debt in the trillions, why are we spending millions on something that is not necessary and is harmful? The federal government needs to find a way to spend money on what is necessary — not on French Creek!
Loss of farm ground, a thriving French Creek that does not need this project and loss of tax dollars are only a few of the reasons that I feel that this project is unnecessary and damaging to our area.
DEBBIE MUIR
Atlantic
