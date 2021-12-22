We have known for some time about the wonders and possibilities of social media. Social media, in its infancy, was a blessing to many nonprofits with limited marketing budgets. But over time, the organic audience we and others had created through original and shared content, seemed to dwindle or become less engaged.
We have watched for years as reports of data misuse and security breaches continued to be reported. Most recently, we have seen the divisiveness, misinformation and even violence being spread because of social media engagement. To be sure, there is lots of good that can be done with social media, but sadly, we are not seeing “good” as a priority or core value of social media companies.
In September, the Wall Street Journal ran a series of articles revealing that Facebook’s own researchers had documented the psychological dangers that Instagram, which Facebook owns, poses to teenagers, especially teen girls. This is how Facebook’s own internal documents and presentations framed it: “We [Instagram] make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” and “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.”
It is because of these findings and our vision of communities free of violence that we have made this decision to remove our Facebook and Instagram accounts.
We are not a large presence on social media nor do we have a social media budget. Our absence will not negatively impact their bottom lines. But, given the recent reporting, we feel the need to make a change in how we engage our audiences and remain true to our core values, mission and vision. Accordingly, Women's Services will be deleting its Facebook and Instagram accounts and seek other ways to positively engage its stakeholders.
BRUCE HARLAN
Meadville
Editor's note: Bruce Harlan is executive director of Meadville-based Women’s Services Inc.
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.