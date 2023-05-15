I am very fortunate to have lived in Pennsylvania for more than 30 years, and I was lucky enough to grow up in a family that nurtured a love for nature, where I garnered my own real affection for the outdoors. Pennsylvania, with its many streams, lakes, forests, rivers, creeks and mountains offers a new adventure every day.
The outdoors means more to me than just pretty trees, flowers and water. It is home for an entire ecosystem, which if not properly cared for, will fail to thrive and slowly wither away along with everything that lives in it. The beautiful birds, deer, salamanders, fish, bear and turkeys, just to name a few, will no longer grace these amazing treasures. This would be heartbreaking to me.
The wonders that are offered even in our immediate area, should be cherished and not taken for granted. The creeks that can be kayaked and fished or just offer a quiet reflection spot. The wondrous forests that offer hiking, bird watching, and opportunity for a further understanding of the trees and animals that live there. The lakes that offer fishing and relaxation. All these magnificent places, that for the most part are free and just waiting for someone to come and value them. These are the treasures that we as Pennsylvanians need to value and protect.
Proper forest management is key to the survival of a healthy and strong forest. Cut those trees that are sick or dying, leave the treetops as a habitat for creatures in the forest as food sources, houses, and cover for seedlings to protect them from being eaten before they have a chance to flourish. Proper management of farmlands, such as helping stop fertilizer from entering streams and other water ways. This could be done by planting a grass or native buffer between agriculture fields and streams, or possibly covering manure to keep it from running off into creeks. Small steps that can have a huge impact.
Kelly Wright
Cochranton
