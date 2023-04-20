Primary Sseason is upon us, and campaign signs are springing up everywhere!
Crawford Central School District has several candidates vying for seats on its board. There are two candidates who have captured my attention: Shanna Hodgson and Lisa Whitenack.
I have had the privilege of knowing Shanna for several years. She has been a good neighbor and always one of the first to offer aid in times of need. I recently was introduced to Lisa after learning she too was running for school board.
I asked them both, why? While learning the why, I was immediately struck by both candidates’ high level of energy, their enthusiasm and their commitment to supporting public education. They are public school educated, and both have family members who are public school educators.
They both have children who attend schools in CCSD and each are parent reps in the comprehensive strategic planning process. Shanna also volunteers as a chaperone and literacy tutor, and Lisa co-organizes fourth-graders as Scientists and Educator in the Workplace. They both have worked hard to expand opportunities for all students in CCSD.
Lisa and Shanna also have budget management and policy development in the professional and non-profit sectors. Voters can see from above they both have a proven track record of effective, responsible leadership.
Why are they running? Shanna and Lisa are running because they believe in education, our teachers, our students, and our schools. I’ll be casting my vote for Shanna Hodgson and Lisa Whitenack on May 16, and I hope you will also,
Nancy Zimmer
Meadville
