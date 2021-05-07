I'm voting for Jaime Kinder for Meadville mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for Meadville City Council because Meadville residents deserve elected officials who not only listen to their constituents, but also seek them out to be sure everyone's voice is heard.
Additionally, we learned during the pandemic just how important parks and other common spaces are for our physical and mental health. These candidates understand that and have a plan to improve our public spaces. Join me in voting for these three candidates on May 18!
WENDY KEDZIERSKI
Meadville