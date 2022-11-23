The Republican Party has just gained the majority in the House of Representatives. They campaigned on the economy, crime and inflation. Congress is part of the legislative branch of our government. They make the laws, but if you are waiting for them to start proposing legislation to help improve the economy, stop inflation or reduce crime, you are going to be disappointed. They have announced their priorities and none of them are designed to make our lot better. They are going to spend their time and our money investigating. They do that a lot. Hillary Clinton's email, Benghazi, Hunter Biden and all those election recounts.
To date, they have found squat while spending millions and millions of taxpayers dollars. You might think that if they so disliked what the Democrats are doing, things like the infrastructure bill or the inflation reduction act, they would have come up with some legislation designed to promote their beliefs and ideas. They used to believe in a strong national defense and low spending but that disappeared yeas ago.
So what do they believe in and why are they not trying to pass legislation? Could it be the reason they are investigating instead of legislating is that they have no plan on how to make things, better for us, no ideas on how to fix the issues they ran on? Could it be they are just no good at the legislation business? If this is so, why are they there and should they be there?
Pete Craft
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
