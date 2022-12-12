Will the Whole Home Repair Act provide an economic boom to Meadville? According to the proponents of the program, one in every four homes in the state require "critical" repairs. The act authorizes as much as $50,000 for each owner-occupied home for low-income families. The question is: How many homes in the city will qualify for these grants? If we assume the same ratio of one in four, I think a reasonable estimate for the city might be somewhere between 100 and 150 homes. Assuming each home were given the full authorization, the total cost of rehabilitation would range anywhere between $5 million and $7.5 million.
If you also consider the potential rehabilitation of non-low income family homes to include rental properties based on the interest-free loan provisions, the expenditures could easily be 10 times that amount. In my opinion this would be an economic boom for Meadville.
And if you expand that out to the county, I could visualize as much as $200 million dollars being spent on home repairs and energy improvements over the next several years. Obviously, this requires much more analysis but it certainly illustrates the potential benefits of the program for residents.
Once the governor signed the act into law with funds being available for the fiscal year, I would have expected some fanfare at the local level. I am surprised by the nonchalant attitude of our local governments. If they are really serious about improving housing for low-income families, this is their opportunity to deliver on their promises. I certainly do not believe that anything the Meadville City Council has proposed or accomplished so far will have nearly the impact as anticipated by the Whole Home Repair Act.
Leonard Priber
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.