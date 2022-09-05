I miss the pre-Trump Republican Party. I do not agree with a single thing they built their beliefs around, but they had real philosophies and real views on what our country is and should be. They believed in small government, low taxes and a strong national defense.
The problem with small-government belief is if the government is not making the rules, who is? I believe they feel that it should be the business community. Business is in the business of making a profit, which is fair and reasonable.
But, if you think government can be cold and unresponsive, you have never been on the down side of making a profit.
Personally, I have seen both my father and ex-father-in-law lose their pensions because President Reagan gave corporations the ability to raid pension funds, which is not out of character for the corporate world. Corporations and the wealthy contribute more to campaigns than factory or grocery workers do. So,it was their interests which have molded the Republican Party. But that party believed in democracy, so it broke down to a legitimate disagreement as to how the country should be run between the two parties.
Democrats got my support because they were the party that made an effort to protect our planet and give the non-wealthy a chance to improve their lot in life. I am not a historian and maybe I'm missing something, but I can't remember one piece of legislation sponsored by Republicans since the Eisenhower administration that in any way was designed to make things better for the working class. They seem quite willing to help the wealthy. Examples are the two Bush cuts and the massive Trump tax cut for the rich. But, they still believed in democracy.
The cult which appears to have taken over the Republican Party does not believe they should ever loose and if they do, they scream fraud regardless of the proof to the opposite. I believe it has been proven these people are a threat to our democracy. This is why I encourage anyone who believes our country has room for than white males making the decisions to vote Democrat.
Pete Craft
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
